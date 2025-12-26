Blood donation camp marks Vajpayee’s birth anniv

Gadwal: A mega blood donation camp was organised successfully at the Old Bus Stand area of Aija mandal headquarters in Jogulamba Gadwal district on Wednesday, marking the 101st birth anniversary of former prime minister and Bharat Ratna awardee Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The camp witnessed enthusiastic participation from the youth and resulted in the collection of 150 units of blood.

The blood donation camp was organised under the leadership of former BJP Jogulamba Gadwal District President S Ramachandra Reddy and was formally inaugurated by former MLA Ravula Ravindranath Reddy.

Speaking on the occasion, Ravula Ravindranath Reddy appreciated the organisers for conducting such a noble humanitarian service on the birth anniversary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

He lauded the active participation of the youth, stating that their willingness to donate blood reflects social responsibility and commitment to saving lives.

He also expressed special gratitude to S Ramachandra Reddy for continuously organising blood donation camps for the past nine years.

He highlighted that with the collection of 150 units on this occasion, the total blood collected through these camps has crossed 1,500 units over nine years, helping save numerous lives. He described the initiative as a true example of humanitarian service.

On this occasion, regular blood donors were felicitated for their exceptional service.

Bharath Reddy (53 donations), C Rajasekhar (50 donations), Kompati Bhagat Reddy, Aija Town BJP President (47 donations), and teacher Bhimeshwar Reddy (46 donations) were honoured with shawls in recognition of their commitment.

Recalling the legacy of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the speakers described him as a great statesman who stood for value-based politics, national unity, inclusive development, and welfare of the poor. They stated that organising a blood donation camp dedicated to human service on his birth anniversary is a true tribute to his ideals.

The programme was attended by BJP Jogulamba Gadwal District President Tapala Ramanjaneyulu, leaders KK Reddy, Akkala Ramadevi, Bharathi, Devadasu, Narasimha, Bhimsen Rao, Nageshwar Reddy, Sudhakar Yadav, mandal presidents Kompati Bhagat Reddy, Gopalakrishna, Jagadishwar Reddy, Abdullah, Murali, Shashi Kumar, Nagaraju, Pedda Narasimhulu, along with Red Cross Society members including District Vice President DMD Taher, Mallikarjuna, and several party activists and volunteers. The event concluded on a successful note with widespread appreciation from the public for promoting voluntary blood donation and social service.