Bonala Festival Celebrations Underway at Golconda Fort

The Bonala Festival of Aashada Masam, a significant celebration reflecting the rich culture and heritage of Telangana, has commenced at the historic Golconda Fort. Devotees have been arriving in droves since the early hours of Sunday morning to present their offerings, creating a festive atmosphere in the surrounding areas.

The Golconda Bonala Festival is currently in full swing, with the second puja scheduled for this Sunday attracting even larger crowds. In response to the influx of visitors, the government has implemented special arrangements to accommodate devotees travelling from afar. The site is alive with energy, featuring acrobatic displays and cultural performances by the Pothurajula.

The celebrations began on Thursday, 26th of the month, with the initial offering made to Jagadambika Ammavaru at Golconda Fort. Devotees are expected to gather for prayers every Thursday and Sunday, as the festival involves nine pujas dedicated to the goddess. The festivities will continue for a month, culminating on 24th July at Golconda Fort.

In addition, the Lashkar Bonalu Jatara, another important aspect of Telangana's cultural traditions, will be inaugurated today. The temple’s executive officer, Gutta Manohar Reddy, along with temple family trust chairman Suriti Rameshwar and Kameshwarlu, announced the commencement of the first phase of the Ujjain Mahakali Bonalu Jatara. State Endowment Minister Konda Surekha and District In-charge Minister Ponnam Prabhakar confirmed that the celebrations will begin with the presentation of ornaments to the goddess. The Bonalu festivities will continue with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy scheduled to offer silk garments and perform puja on 13th August, followed by a divination programme on 14th August at 8:30 am.