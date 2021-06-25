Bonalu festivities in Hyderabad from July 13

Telangana state festival Bonalu will start from July 13 from Golconda Fort, said minister of animal husbandry Talasani Srinivas Yadav. The minister on Friday held a meeting with the officials of various departments at Dr Marri Channa Reddy Human Resource Development Institute of Telangana on the arrangements of Bonalu festivities.

Home Minister Mahmood Ali, Endowments minister Indrakaran Reddy, Minister Malla Reddy, Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijaya Lakshmi, DGP Mahender Reddy, Commissioners of Police VC Sajjanar, Mahesh Bhagwat, GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar were present.

The minister said that the government had not held the celebrations in a conventional manner last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Srinivas Yadav said that all the temple committees in Greater Hyderabad will be briefed over the precautionary measures to be taken up during the festivities. He also asked the temple authorities not to collect funds from the people as the government has already released Rs 15 crore for the festivities.

The Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda Commissioners of Police will also monitor the situation 24X7 in order to not maintain peace and security.