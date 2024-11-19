Bonanza for Warangal as govt rains funds ahead of CM’s visit

Hyderabad: A day before the visit of the Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy, to Warangal, the State government on Monday provided big funding to take up several projects in the district.

The Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy, is slated to visit Warangal as part of the celebrations of one year of ‘Praja Palana’ on Tuesday. As part of the development of the tri-cities of Warangal, Hanumkonda, and Kazipet, the government announced huge funding to the district. The government sanctioned Rs 4,962.47 crore for the Warangal City development like never before. The projects which were provided funding include Rs 4,170 crore for comprehensive Underground Drainage (UGD) scheme in Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC), Rs 205 crore released for Mamunoor Airport land acquisition, Rs 169.92 crore for Kakatiya Mega Textile Park, Rs 33.60 crore for roads, schools in textile park, Rs 43.15 crore for providing Indiramma Houses to farmers who gave lands for textile parks, Rs 85 crore for Kaloji Kalakshetram, Rs 65 crore for road widening between Parkala to Erragattu, Rs 8.3 crore for construction of Nayeem Nagar Bridge, Rs 32.50 crore for Warangal Municipal Corporation building, Rs 80 crore for inner ring road, Rs 28 crore for Polytechnic college new building near Bhadrakali Temple, Rs 49.50 for roads in the GWMC limits and Rs 1.50 crore for Warangal Urdu Bhavan.

The GWMC Commissioner sent a preliminary estimate prepared by the consultant, M/s Shubh Consultants and Technocrats LLP, for according to principle approval. The GWMC Commissioner informed that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, during a review meeting held on June 29 at IDOC, Hanamkonda, had instructed to get the DPR prepared for various infrastructure works in GWMC, and accordingly, the Request for Proposals (RFP) was invited for the preparation of comprehensive proposals in two parts for taking up various infrastructure projects in GWMC as detailed below.

The comprehensive master plans for infrastructure works include underground drainage, storm water drainage, water supply systems, rejuvenation of water bodies, aquifer management plan, design of blue-green infrastructure, and underground ducts for services like power, telecom, cable, and internet. The GWMC Commissioner further stated that the consultant M/s Shubh Consultants and Technocrats LLP had initially submitted the preliminary estimates for taking up the Comprehensive Underground Drainage scheme in GWMC in three phases for Rs 4170.00 crore with SoR 2024-25. The phase-wise details include Rs 3087.00 crore in phase-I, Rs 597.00 crore in phase-2, and Rs 486.00 crore in phase-3, totalling Rs 4,170 crore.