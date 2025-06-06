Book launched on Telangana’s steel prowess

Hyderabad: About 6,000 years ago, Telangana had the best type of steel in the world which was exported to many countries. This steel was also used for manufacturing high quality knives in Damascus. These were the details mentioned in the book ‘Wootz, The Forgotten Metal Craft of Deccan’ which was released by Leader of Opposition in Council S Madhusudhana Chary on Thursday. A paragraph from the book reads, “Damascus is the main centre for manufacturing the highest quality knives in the world. However, Damascus used to import steel produced in Telangana for the manufacture of these knives. Moreover, they used to provide ten gold nuggets for one piece of steel to our Telangana manufacturers. About 6,000 years ago, Telangana had the best type of steel in the world and was exported to many countries of the world.”

The book, written by Dr Sriperambudur Jaikishan, was released at a programme held at the Telugu University Auditorium in Nampally. The programme was organised by the National Vishwakarma Employees and Professionals Association under National President of the Association A Padma Chary.

Madhusudhana Chary said that this book, prepared with evidence, would serve as a good research book that Telangana, which had a rich cultural and historical history, also produces high-quality steel.