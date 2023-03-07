Book reading helps one to become a social person: MLC Kavitha

Karimnagar: MLC K Kavitha on Monday said that reading books helps a person to become a social person. She along with Ministers Satyavati Rathod, GangulaKamalkar and Mayor Y Sunil Rao visited Karimnagar Book Festival organised at Jyotibha Phule Maidan in Karimnagar on Monday to celebrate

International Women's Day.

Kavitha inspected the stalls of the book fair and interacted with women and children there and extended International Women's Day wishes to them.

After that she showed the Minister showed several books and suggested him to read them. The MLC presented a Telugu version of a novel Roots, Edutaralu to Kamalakar saying that she was moved to tears after reading the book and told him read the book. She commended the organisers for organising the book fair every year Women's Day.

'CM enhanced morale of women'

BRS Party MLC Kavitha has lauded Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for his commitment towards the empowerment of women in the state. Speaking at an International Women's Day celebrations held at Ramlila Maidan in Mahatmanagar in Timmapur Mandal in Karimnagar district on Monday, she commended the Telangana government's efforts in implementing numerous welfare schemes for women and highlighted that the government will provide 33% reservation in the police department and other departments. She further highlighted the government's interest-free loan scheme for women's organizations, which has disbursed Rs 18,000 crore. She noted that these efforts have given confidence to girls who were previously confined to their homes and encouraged them to venture out for work. She assured that the government will take all necessary steps to ensure the safety and security of these girls.











