Boon for poor, middle class, and entrepreneurs: Bandi

Hyderabad: The Union Budget 2025-26 is extraordinary, benefiting the poor, middle class, farmers, small traders, and young entrepreneurs. The provision of tax exemption up to Rs 12 lakh is a historic move, easing financial burdens on middle-class employees and business owners.

This reform-driven budget aims to make India the third-largest economy by 2027, following the US and China. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has demonstrated the BJP government’s commitment to economic growth and social welfare.

Employees earning up to Rs 12 lakh annually will no longer pay income tax, saving an average of Rs 80,000 each. Prices of essentials like televisions, mobile phones, leather products, and electric vehicles are set to drop, benefiting the poor and middle class. Reduced customs duty on medicines will lower healthcare costs for patients with chronic illnesses.

The budget proposes Kisan Credit Cards for 7.7 crore farmers, ensuring easier access to loans. In Telangana alone, 50 lakh farmers can obtain bank loans of up to Rs 5 lakh. The “Dhan Dhanya Krishi Yojana” aims to boost agricultural production and income. The establishment of a special commission for pulses and a National Cotton Commission will ensure better prices and profitability for farmers.

Loan limits for MSMEs have doubled from Rs 5 crore to Rs 10 crore, while startups can now access loans up to Rs 20 crore, encouraging youth entrepreneurship.

Increased credit support for street vendors and small traders will further stimulate business growth.The budget introduces crucial reforms in the electricity sector to provide affordable power.

The 2025-26 Union Budget is a transformative step towards national progress, ensuring the welfare of 90% of India’s population. This historic budget will be remembered for its bold reforms and commitment to economic stability.