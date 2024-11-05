Live
Just In
Boy Dies in Tragic School Gate Collapse at ZP High School, Hayatnagar
A young boy, Ajay, tragically lost his life when an old school gate collapsed on him at ZP High School in Hayatnagar, Hyderabad.
Tension broke out at ZP High School in Hayatnagar, Hyderabad, after a first-grade student named Ajay was killed when the school gate collapsed on Monday.
On Tuesday, his parents and relatives protested at the school, demanding justice. While some children were playing on the old gate, it suddenly broke and fell, hitting Ajay.
While other students climbed down, Ajay remained swinging on the gate, which caused it to collapse on him. He was severely injured, and another student nearby also suffered minor injuries.
Teachers rushed Ajay to a local hospital in an auto-rickshaw, and he was later transferred to Vanasthalipuram hospital, where doctors confirmed he had already passed away.
His parents were devastated by the sudden loss of their young son, who was simply on his way home.
The police have filed a case, and an investigation is ongoing.