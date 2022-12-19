  • Menu
Boy who ended life at Basara IIIT wants parents to look after sister very well

Boy who ended life at Basara IIIT wants parents to look after sister very well
Highlights

  • Asks parents to provide quality education to his sister
  • Asks them to get his sister married off to a person whom she likes

Nirmal: Parents of the boy are in devastated situation after they learnt about his suicide in the hostel at Basara IIIT in Nirmal. However, the police is believed to have recovered a suicide note from his pocket. According to the sources, the student identified as Bhanu Prasad studying PUC-II and committed suicide in the hostel and the police found a suicide note at the place.

It is said that it is mentioned in the suicide note that he is suffering from OCD and fails to concentrate on exams which leads him to secure the least marks in the exams. He added that he tried to overcome the problem but in vain. He asked his parents to provide a good education for his sister and select the groom whom she likes.

