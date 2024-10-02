Brace for social media blitz to rebut Oppn charges: PCC chief to cadre

Hyderabad: PCC President Mahesh Kumar Goud has urged Congress workers to utilise all social media platforms effectively to promote the pro-government narrative while countering the opposition propaganda.



Addressing a meeting of government corporation chairpersons at Gandhi Bhavan on Tuesday, the TPCC President emphasised the need to refute the misinformation being spread by opposition parties, which he claims is causing confusion among the people about the government, the Chief Minister, and various Ministers.

He stated that Congress has launched numerous welfare and development programmes since coming to power, including the historic scheme of waiving Rs 2 lakh in farm loans. "No other State government in the country has undertaken such large-scale initiatives, and it is crucial that these achievements be communicated widely to the public," Mahesh Kumar Goud asserted.