Brahmins get prominence in TRS rule: Jagadish Redddy

Suryapet: Energy Minister Jagadish Reddy laid the foundation stone for the construction of the proposed Brahmin Apara Karmashala building complex in Suryapet on Monday.

The Brahmin Apar Karmashala will have all facilities, informed the Minister.

As many as 800 yards of government land was allotted for Karmashala and Rs 20 lakh has been sanctioned from CM KCR Relief Fund, the Minister said.

The Karmashala would be constructed with bathing facility and dining halls, he said, adding that the tradition of the community will reflect in construction.

The importance of Brahmins has increased since the TRS under the leadership of KCR came to power in Telangana, he added.

He reminded that CM KCR has given new lease of life to old temples by introducing Doopa Deepa Nivedyam and honoring the priests by giving honorarium.

In united Andhra Pradesh, the then rulers used to conduct Krishna and Godavari Pushkars in Vijayawada and Rajahmundry.

Krishna and Godavari Pushkar had been carried out in Telangana soon after formation of Telangana to benefit Brahmins of this region at a large extent. In this programme, Rajya Sabha member Badugula Lingaya Yadav, Suryapet Municipal Chairman Perumandla Annapoornamma, Brahmin community representatives Dr Ramaiah, Dr Ramesh, Chakilam Rajeshwara Rao, Kattekola Poorna Chander Rao and others participated. Meanwhile, Minister Jagadish Reddy speaking to media persons described Warangal Congress Rythu Sabha as leadership conflict sabha. He held Congress responsible for backwardness of agriculture sector in Telangana.