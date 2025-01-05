Live
- Three killed as Coast Guard chopper crashes in Gujarat's Porbandar
- Two engines of crashed Jeju Air jet moved to hangar for investigation
- CM Stalin announces $1 million prize for deciphering Indus Valley civilisation
- NGT issues notice to Delhi govt on plea alleging land for afforestation under illegal encroachment
- Two Arrested in CMR College Case for Misconduct in Girls' Hostel
- 4-lane Banihal bypass ready: Nitin Gadkari on J&K's critical infrastructure development
- Heavy snow blankets South Korea's wider Seoul, eastern region
- Centre to launch PLI scheme 1.1 for boosting steel manufacturing tomorrow
- PFI Pulwarisharif case: NIA arrests key accused at IGI airport
- Krithi Shetty and her million-dollar smile
Just In
Braille anniv observed at Blind Resi. School
The 216th birth anniversary of Dr Louis Braille was celebrated at the Blind Residential School in Raghavendra Colony under the auspices of the Department of Women, Child, Disabled, and Senior Citizens Welfare.
Gadwal: The 216th birth anniversary of Dr Louis Braille was celebrated at the Blind Residential School in Raghavendra Colony under the auspices of the Department of Women, Child, Disabled, and Senior Citizens Welfare.
District Additional Collector Narsing Rao and District Welfare Officer D Sunanda graced the occasion as chief guests and presided over the celebrations. Speaking on the occasion, Narsing Rao praised Dr Louis Braille, describing him as a visionary who overcame his disability and achieved remarkable feats. He referred to him as the benefactor of the blind and highlighted his role in empowering visually impaired individuals through the Braille script.
He emphasised that Braille’s invention had enabled numerous blind individuals to excel in various fields, in the process becoming educators, scientists, journalists, musicians, and artistes. He urged the students to make the best use of the Braille script to excel in their studies and reach great heights in life.