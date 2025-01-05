Braille anniv observed at Blind Resi. School

Gadwal: The 216th birth anniversary of Dr Louis Braille was celebrated at the Blind Residential School in Raghavendra Colony under the auspices of the Department of Women, Child, Disabled, and Senior Citizens Welfare.

District Additional Collector Narsing Rao and District Welfare Officer D Sunanda graced the occasion as chief guests and presided over the celebrations. Speaking on the occasion, Narsing Rao praised Dr Louis Braille, describing him as a visionary who overcame his disability and achieved remarkable feats. He referred to him as the benefactor of the blind and highlighted his role in empowering visually impaired individuals through the Braille script.

He emphasised that Braille’s invention had enabled numerous blind individuals to excel in various fields, in the process becoming educators, scientists, journalists, musicians, and artistes. He urged the students to make the best use of the Braille script to excel in their studies and reach great heights in life.