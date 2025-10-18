Breakfast scheme in govt schools from next academic year: CM

Hyderabad: The State government is preparing plans to introduce milk, breakfast, and lunch facilities for all students in government schools from the 2026 academic year.

At a high-level review meeting, the Chief Minister emphasised that all government schools should be developed on par with corporate educational institutions.

“The government’s goal is to provide quality education to poor students and ensure better facilities in government schools,” the Chief Minister said. He instructed officials to focus on the core urban region within the Outer Ring Road in the first phase of implementation.

The Chief Minister directed officials to ensure that every school is equipped with a playground and adequate classrooms.

For this, he asked the Education Department to identify suitable locations under its jurisdiction. The new school concept will be taken up as a pilot project from nursery to Class 4.