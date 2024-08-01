  • Menu
Breast Milk is Best for Newborns - Dr. Meghana Reddy

Breast Milk is Best for Newborns - Dr. Meghana Reddy
Highlights

Dr. Meghana Reddy, the medical officer in Lattupalli, emphasized that providing breast milk immediately after birth is the best practice for all newborns.

Nagar Kurnool: Dr. Meghana Reddy, the medical officer in Lattupalli, emphasized that providing breast milk immediately after birth is the best practice for all newborns. Speaking at the Breastfeeding Week event organized by the Manganur Anganwadi and the Child Welfare and Health Departments on Thursday, she highlighted the importance of nutritious food for pregnant women to ensure they can breastfeed their babies post-delivery.

Dr. Meghana Reddy compared breast milk to nectar for babies, noting its superior quality and availability at no cost. Sangeetha, the Child Development Project Officer for the Nagar Kurnool Project, announced that Breastfeeding Week will be celebrated at Anganwadi centers from November 1st to 7th. She urged pregnant women to register at Anganwadi centers to receive welfare benefits.

During the event, Bal Amrutham packets were distributed to eligible pregnant women. Supervisor Lakshmi, Manganur Health Worker T. Yadagiri, Anganwadi Workers Suguna and Ramadevi, staff member Mamatha, ASHA workers, pregnant women's, nursing mothers, and children participated in the event.

