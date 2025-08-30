Live
- Surgery more effective in treating chronic sinus than antibiotics: Study
- Jammu floods: Private water tankers to remain at disposal of Jal Shakti Dept
- Indian diaspora in China accords rousing welcome to PM Modi
- ‘Marathwada Marathas must be declared Kunbis’, says Jarange-Patil as reservation stalemate continues
- Collector Urges Speedy Land Acquisition for Nettempadu Lift Project.
- Jadcherla Govt School Students Win District-Level Heritage Quiz, Enter State Finals
- Gadwal SP Felicitates Retiring SI, Congratulates Newly Promoted Officer
- AC Milan complete Christopher Nkunku signing from Chelsea
- Neglect of Aged Parents to Invite Legal Action: Collector
- Bridges Pending for a Decade, BJP Leaders Submit Representation in Aiza
Gadwal: BJP Mandal President Gopalakrishna demanded immediate completion of culvert bridges in Aiza mandal, stating villagers face severe problems in...
Gadwal: BJP Mandal President Gopalakrishna demanded immediate completion of culvert bridges in Aiza mandal, stating villagers face severe problems in education, healthcare, and daily transport due to incomplete works for over a decade.
He submitted a memorandum to MRO Jyothi and warned of large-scale protests and rasta rokos if the issue is not resolved.
