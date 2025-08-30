  • Menu
Bridges Pending for a Decade, BJP Leaders Submit Representation in Aiza

Bridges Pending for a Decade, BJP Leaders Submit Representation in Aiza
Gadwal: BJP Mandal President Gopalakrishna demanded immediate completion of culvert bridges in Aiza mandal, stating villagers face severe problems in...

Gadwal: BJP Mandal President Gopalakrishna demanded immediate completion of culvert bridges in Aiza mandal, stating villagers face severe problems in education, healthcare, and daily transport due to incomplete works for over a decade.

He submitted a memorandum to MRO Jyothi and warned of large-scale protests and rasta rokos if the issue is not resolved.

sidekick