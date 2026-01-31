  1. Home
News

Bright future for women cricketers: MP Raghuram

  • Created On:  31 Jan 2026 6:21 AM IST
Bright future for women cricketers: MP Raghuram
Khammam: MP R Raghuram Reddy said that women’s cricket has a bright future in the country, especially after India’s recent success at the international level, which has significantly boosted interest in the sport.

Inaugurating the fifth Indira Gandhi National Senior Women’s T20 Cricket Tournament at the SR & BGNR College Grounds here on Friday, the MP distributed nutrition and snack kits to women cricketers who had arrived from various states to participate in the tournament. Addressing the players, Raghuram Reddy said that under the leadership of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, the Congress government in Telangana is giving high priority to the development of sports.

Women’s Cricket in IndiaIndira Gandhi National Women’s T20 TournamentTelangana Sports DevelopmentWomen in SportsCricket Promotion
