Brimming Srisailam project gates opened, Sagar receives huge inflows

Hyderabad: With inflows into Srisailam project increasing, authorities lifted its gates on Wednesday. Because of heavy inflows from Jurala project and the catchment areas in the rain-hit areas around the project on river Krishna, water levels in Srisialam reservoir was reported at 881 feet off the FRL ( Full Reservoir Level) of 885 feet this evening.



The reservoir was discharging 1.50 lakh cusecs of water and the inflows were 3 .48 lakh cusecs.

Officials said that the discharged water from Srisailam will help to increase the water levels in Nagarjuna Sagar project fast and the project is expected to get water level at the FRL of 590 feet in two or three days. The present water level in Sagar is 571 feet.

Irrigation officials said that 18,000 cusecs of water has been discharged from Sagar after getting huge inflows since morning. Required irrigation water will be released from Sagar once the water levels reached FRL in the reservoir. The project will fulfill the irrigation needs in the parts of Old Nalgonda and Khammam districts during the farming seasons. The Sagar water will also address drinking water needs of Greater Hyderabad. As the KRMB already allotted water for this month for irrigation and drinking water needs, the government will draw its share of water from Sagar from Thursday.