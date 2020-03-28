Bring back devotees stranded in Varanasi, says Komatireddy

Hyderabad: Congress MP from Bhongir parliamentary constituency Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Friday urged the Centre to take steps to send devotees of the state who were stranded in Varanasi to their homes.

He spoke to Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy over phone and said that about 26 devotees of Deshmukh village of his parliamentary constituency were stranded in Varanasi for past few days.

He urged the Union Minister to provide meals and shelter to the stranded devotees. He wanted that the stranded devotees are brought back to their homes.

On the other hand, the MP from Bhongir also announced Rs 50 lakh towards the Chief Minister Relief Fund to face coronavirus crisis. He urged that the facilities in the hospitals should be improved.

He said that sanitisers and masks should be provided to the people in the hospitals with the amount he has announced to CMRF. He said that awareness should be created among the people about the virus.

AICC secretary SA Sampath has urged the government to come to the rescue of the farmers whose crops have been left on the fields without harvesting due to shortage of workers.

He wanted the government to raise the financial assistance of Rs 1500 as it would not be sufficient to meet the needs.