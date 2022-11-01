British Dy High Commissioner Gareth Vin Owen meets Chiru

Hyderabad: Gareth Vin Owen, who has been named as the new deputy High Commissioner of Britain to the Telugu states, was received at the home of megastar Chiranjeevi.

The subject of the UK government's support for the Tollywood sector was discussed, according to a post on social media by British High Commissioner Gareth Winn Owen. At the same time, Chiranjeevi's industry-related volunteer work was well regarded. Particularly during the corona period, Chiranjeevi's work was acknowledged, and discussions were undertaken to move forward jointly in the days to come. On social media, Gareth Vin Owen posted a message of congratulations for Chiranjeevi.

"Meeting the new Deputy Commissioner of the United Kingdom in Hyderabad was a delight. We discussed a variety of topics pertaining to the United Kingdom, India, and the Telugu States throughout the pleasant meeting. I hosted him for dinner at my house with some traditional Telugu cuisine. I'm not forgetting about the avakaya! "according to Chiranjeevi. The post has gone viral.

Dr. Andrew Fleming served as the Telangana and Andhra Pradesh states' Deputy High Commissioner in Hyderabad. Fleming's tenure as British Deputy High Commissioner came to an end in July, and Gareth Winn Owen took his place.