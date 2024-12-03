  • Menu
Brother Confesses to Killing Over Property Dispute in Constable Nagamani Murder Case

Highlights

Rangareddy: A twist emerged in the murder case of police constable Nagamani, revealing that her own brother, Paramesh, was responsible for her death....

Rangareddy: A twist emerged in the murder case of police constable Nagamani, revealing that her own brother, Paramesh, was responsible for her death. The incident, which occurred in Rangareddy district, stemmed from a property dispute between the siblings.

Nagamani, who had married outside her caste just a month ago, was reportedly on her way to duty when the attack occurred. Paramesh allegedly rammed his car into her, injuring her severely. He then brutally stabbed her to death.

The police swiftly apprehended Paramesh, who has confessed to committing the crime over disagreements about family property.

The tragic incident has sent shockwaves through the local community, raising concerns about familial disputes escalating into violence. Authorities are continuing their investigation to ensure justice for Nagamani.

