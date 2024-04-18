BRS a sinking ship, set to come a distant 3rd in LS polls: Surveys

Hyderabad: While the BRS Chief K Chandrashekar Rao claimed that the Congress party was getting just two seats in surveys, the recent surveys released by various survey agencies so far has showed that the BRS would not cross three seats in Telangana and have projected a good number of seats to the parties like Congress and BJP.

During a public meeting in Sangareddy on Tuesday, the BRS chief claimed that the Congress party was getting just two seats out of the 17 in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections. However, going by the successive opinion polls released by various survey agencies so far have projected a different picture. While the majority of the agencies have predicted a good number of seats for Congress and BJP, they have placed the BRS at distant third place in Telangana.

The India TV CNX opinion poll has predicted that the Congress party is slated to continue its good performance which it had shown in the Assembly elections and could win eight seats. The agency has predicted that the BJP would be winning six seats and the BRS led by KCR will be winning just two seats.









Jan Lok Poll survey, has predicted a fight between the BJP and Congress in Telangana and has kept the BRS in third place in the majority of the seats. The survey agency has predicted that there would be a difference of 4 per cent votes between BJP and Congress. The agency has predicted ten seats to the BJP and six to Congress.



The survey released by the Peoples Pulse a month back has predicted more seats to Congress. The agency has a sample size of 4,600 and it has predicted that the Congress is poised to emerge as the party with the highest number of seats. As per the agency, the Congress is likely to win 8 to 10 seats and the BJP is likely to get between 2 to 4 seats and BRS would be getting 3 to 5 seats.

The ABP CVoter opinion poll for Telangana has predicted that the Congress party was likely to win ten seats, BJP is expected to win five and BRS will have to satisfy with just one seat.

Similarly, another national agency, the News18 Mega Opinion Poll suggested the BJP will win eight seats and Congress is slated to win six seats and the BRS likely to secure two seats out of the 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana.

When asked about the surveys, a senior BRS leader said that the surveys may project low seats but the party will bounce back in the elections. The BRS leader said that the majority of the surveys were taken a month back. The farmers are currently facing a crisis with dried-up crops and failure of the government to implement loan waiver and other schemes. The BRS is still the party of people in Telangana and would get more seats in the ensuing elections, the BRS leader said.