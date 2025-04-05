BRS alleges irregularities in grading of Group-I papers

Hyderabad: Suspecting numerous irregularities in the conduct of Group-I exams, the BRS leader E Rakesh Reddy on Friday raised questions on the Group-I exam results pointing out why there were not a single Telugu medium student ranked within the top 500 and why 74 candidates were selected from just two centres.

Addressing a press conference here, Rakesh Reddy said that during the elections, Revanth Reddy promised to fill 2 lakh jobs through TGPSC. “Forget about filling 2 lakh jobs, they couldn’t even properly evaluate 20,000 Group-I papers. It appears the papers were graded in just two minutes. Out of 563 Group-I posts, when results were announced, not a single Telugu medium student ranked within the top 500. Krishna Devaraya had said, ‘Desha Bhashalandu Telugu lessa’ (among all languages of the land, Telugu is the best), but Revanth Reddy seems to say, ‘Telugu is less’. When 40 per cent of Group-I Mains candidates were from Telugu medium, they couldn’t even secure 10 per cent of the posts,” he said, alleging Revanth Reddy was killing the Telugu language.

The BRS leader further alleged that Revanth Reddy had shut down thousands of government Telugu medium schools. “As Education Minister, Revanth Reddy had no regard for the mother tongue. They say Telugu Academy books are not standard for TGPSC exams, and tomorrow, they might say the Telugu language itself isn’t standard,” he said.

He alleged that candidates were protesting irregularities in the Group-I exam process, but the government isn’t paying attention. In Group-I Prelims, one hall ticket number was issued, and in Mains, a different one was given—this doesn’t happen anywhere, he said. There was no third evaluation in these exams, and even the second evaluation wasn’t done properly, he alleged.