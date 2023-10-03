BRS almost finalises all seats

Hyderabad: The BRS has almost finalised tickets in the remaining constituencies and an announcement is likely to be made after the election schedule is announced by the ECI. According to sources, the BRS chief has confirmed tickets and indicated to party leaders who will be contesting. The Malkajgiri seat is confirmed for Marri Rajashekar Reddy, the son-in-law of Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy.

The party had to make change the resignation of MLA Mynampally Hanumanth Rao, who joined the Congress. The BRS which had won the seat in 2014 and 2018 is aspiring for a hat-trick with a candidate who is financially strong.

Rajashekar Reddy had earlier contested unsuccessfully in the Malkajgiri Lok Sabha where he lost to A Revanth Reddy (Cong).

Party leaders said the CM has decided to send the Rythu Bandhu Samithi chairman Palla Rajeshwar Reddy to the Assembly by replacing MLA Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy. Though Pochampally Srinivas Reddy’s name was doing rounds, it is learnt that the RBS chief wanted one opportunity. The party leadership is said to have asked Muthireddy to support Rajeshwar Reddy.

The BRS chief seems to have cleared the suspense on Narsapur ticket, as sources said, Women’s Commission chairperson Sunita Lakshma Reddy will be given the opportunity. Ministers KT Rama Rao and T Harish Rao had a meeting with MLA Madan Reddy recently. He was told that the ticket will be given to Sunitha Reddy and he should work for her victory. He was also told to convey a message to his followers and have a meeting sharing dais with Sunita Reddy. He was also assured a respectable post after the elections.

The party may go in for Ch Anand Goud from Nampally constituency. He was the candidate in the last election. The party would want to continue him; it is said to have talked to friendly party MIM regarding the ticket to Goud.

However, the suspense continues in Goshamahal constituency. There are many contenders for the seat, but the leadership was undecided on it.

Leaders such as constituency in-charge Nandkishore Vyas (Bilal), Prem Singh Rathore and Ashish Yadav are eying the ticket. There is speculation that former minister Mukesh Goud’s son Vikram Goud may shift loyalties if he is denied a ticket by the BJP. It is not clear whether the BJP would continue MLA T Raja Singh or make changes because he has been suspended.