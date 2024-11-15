BRS an obstacle for investments: Jagga Reddy

Hyderabad: Alleging that BRS was proving to be an obstacle for investment in the State, former MLA Jagga Reddy held that unlike the previous KCR regime, the present Congress government was avoiding forceful evictions and following proper norms in Vikarabad.

Speaking to media persons at Gandhi Bhavan, the PCC working president felt that both father and son, KCR and KTR, who enjoyed power for almost a decade, were unable to digest the fact the Congress government was ensuring the State gets investment and progresses. He asked if the BRS government ever took into consideration the views of the local population when the Pharma company was established. Reminding the way land acquisitions were made under BRS rule, he said that farmers were assaulted during the process. He also reminded the BRS leaders of the Mallanna Sagar oustees, whose lives were thrown out of gear for the project. “The government does not have any intention to forcefully snatch away lands for projects. KTR is conspiring to defame the Congress government when the Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy, was focused on implementing all the promises during the Assembly polls,” he emphasised.