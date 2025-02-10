BRS and Congress are two sides of the same coin: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union Minister and Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy lashed at former Minister and BRS MLA KT Rama Rao, urging Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to align with the regional parties.

Posting on his social media handle X, Kishan Reddy said that after Kejriwal's defeat in Delhi as part of the 'liquor scam,' there appears to be unrest within the BRS party.

In light of this, KTR has openly invited his old friend, the Congress party, to join forces once again. KCR's political career began with the Congress. In 2004, he won the elections as a Congress candidate and became a Union Minister in UPA 1.

KCR was also prepared to merge the BRS with the Congress in 2014. The BJP has frequently commented on the close relationship between the two parties, and many in Telangana have recognized it as well. During BRS's time in power, the party allocated 10 acres of land for the Congress party office for just Rs. 2 lakh. At the same time, failing to provide land for housing to the poor. As the 2023 assembly elections and the 2024 general elections approach, KTR has clearly indicated his readiness to form a coalition government to defeat the BJP. The Congress party has also responded to this.

MLAs elected under the Congress banner will likely join the BRS and become ministers, while those elected under the BRS banner will later join the Congress. This raises concerns that both parties share the same underlying ideology. These two parties have united to challenge the tribal woman, Draupadi Murmugari, as President of India.

For the sake of the Majlis party and Muslim votes, they have also allied on the issue of the Common Civil Code. During the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha in August 2023, they openly collaborated, indicating a lack of sincerity in their opposition. Similarly, regarding the Delhi Services Bill, the BRS party publicly supported the Aam Aadmi Party and Congress resolution, ignoring national interests.

There are numerous examples that illustrate the questionable alliance between these two parties. Once again, these two family-centric parties seem poised for an overt friendship. The Majlis party is trying to mediate the reestablishment of ties between these two parties, which are often associated with appeasement politics and corruption, he said.