BRS and Congress has secret understanding: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union Minister and Telangana State BJP president Kishan Reddy on Sunday said that the party will announce the rest of the BJP candidates in the next two days and that it is going into the elections with making BC a Chief Minister agenda. On this occasion, he spoke to the media in Hyderabad on Sunday.

He said that if BRS or Congress comes to power, there will be no change in Telangana. He said that CM KCR started his political career with Congress. On this occasion, he reminded that Congress and BRS have full understanding and TRS government worked together with Congress in 2004. He complained that 'Congress is the party that sells...BRS is the party that buys'. Kishan Reddy made it clear that BJP has no relation with BRS.

Kishan Reddy criticized that family rule is going on in Telangana and State has been captured by one family. He said that the BRS regime is going against the aspirations of Telangana, that KCR failed to make a Dalit as the CM, and that he is ruling like a dictator.

He said that BRS have taken away the right to protest in the state and people in the state have no chance to meet the CM. He criticized that KCR did not even come to the Secretariat, not even one teacher's post was filled for ten years, and the government was not sincere about job vacancies.

Kishan Reddy questioned that KCR is talking about AP roads and if the Centre does not provide funds, where will the roads be in Telangana? He said that the Centre has given huge funds to the state for the development of NHs and railways in Telangana. He said that the role of the Centre is crucial in the development of Telangana. Kishan Reddy clarified that because Janasena is a partner of NDA, there is an alliance with that party.