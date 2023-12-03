BRS banks on 6% last-hour voting

Hyderabad: KCR the master strategist, who has been the chief minister for nine years, spent entire Saturday analysing the reports about the polling pattern in all the constituencies and feels that the last hour rush to cast votes in certain districts which accounts for about 6 percent would tilt the balance in favour of the pink party and his government would hit a hat trick.

He is learnt to have told his rank and file that the exit polls were rubbish and that BRS will get a clear majority to form the government. However, he has entrusted the job of keeping hawk eye monitoring on the candidates as the results are announced to prevent any possible attempt to poach their leaders in the “remote” eventuality of a hung Assembly. He has directed all the winning candidates to reach Hyderabad by Sunday evening.

The BRS is also keeping close watch on the moves of the Congress party as exit polls gave an edge to them.

The party cadre has been asked to gear up for victory celebrations as the results were announced. Leaders said that KCR received several rounds of reports of the voting pattern in every assembly segment and they are confident of winning by simple majority.

The BRS, it is learnt, will not hesitate to take the support of other parties in case they fall marginally short of simple majority. However, no leader was willing to comment on whether the BJP would support them and if so will they accept it. But it appears that in such a situation, the BJP would extend support to BRS saying that it would be issued based on support. It had already stated that they would emerge as the king makers.