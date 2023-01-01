BRS braces for 2023 challenges

Hyderabad: The year 2023 will be a year of challenges for the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). The biggest challenge according to party leaders would be to expand the party in other parts of the country and gear up for the Assembly elections which are likely to be held in 2023 in other states and Telangana.

The party leadership feels that 2022 was an eventful one. BRS would now be focussing on admitting new leaders into the party in other states. The party chief K Chandrashekar Rao is making a detailed exercise to put the activities of BRS on fast-track now.

A senior leader said that talks were going on with former minister and TDP leader in Andhra Pradesh Ravela Kishore Babu. He may join the party during early January. The party is looking at leaders from states like Maharashtra and Karnataka. Some of the caste-based leaders from these two states have already met the party's senior leader and Planning Board Vice-Chairman B Vinod Kumar assuring a good response for the party in the neighbouring areas.

The party had already initiated the expansion of the farmers' cell as the leaders said that the appointment of district presidents was almost completed in states like Punjab and Haryana. "The focus of the party is farmers and hopes to get a good response from this section at the national level," said a source. The party will be facing its first test during Karnataka elections.

It is still not clear whether they will have any seat adjustment as part of alliance with JD(S) or will support JD(S) candidates in the bordering districts where Telugu population is in significant numbers. It may also try its luck in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.