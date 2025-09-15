BRS braces for fight with govt if fee issue remains unsettled

Hyderabad: SeniorBRS leader T Harish Rao said on Sunday that his party will “wage a war” against the government if it fails to address the fee reimbursement issue for students. He alleged that the government’s negligence has caused significant problems in the education sector and has led to the closure of numerous educational institutions.

Harish Rao said it was shameful that the Revanth government was playing dumb even though the managements of educational institutions were demanding the release of reimbursement funds for two years. He claimed that due to the state’s inaction, degree, PG, pharmacy, B Ed, MBA, MCA, and engineering institutions across the state have been closed, jeopardising the future of almost 13 lakh students.

He questioned the Chief Minister, who also holds the Education portfolio, over the postponement of semester exams. “How is money not available for paying salaries and fee reimbursements to government employees, but it is available for the Chief Minister’s commission projects?” he asked. Rao alleged that while the Chief Minister claims a lack of funds to give Dearness Allowance (DA) to teachers and employees, his administration is calling for tenders worth lakhs of crores of rupees.

Rao then detailed several projects, including Rs 20,000 crore tenders for a “Future City,” Rs 7,000 crore to pour Godavari water from Mallanna Sagar to Musi, another Rs 7,000 crore for high-level bridges and flyovers in GHMC, Rs 5,000 crore for a six-lane road in Future City, and Rs 10,000 crore in HMDA. He also pointed to Rs 16,000 crore tenders in R&B, Rs 25,000 crore for integrated schools, Rs 4,400 crore for the Kodangal lift irrigation project, and Rs 1.5 lakh crore for Musi river beautification.

The BRS leader alleged that the government was calling tenders worth Rs 2.5 lakh crore to collect commissions. He demanded that the government immediately address the fee reimbursement issue for the sake of children from the weaker sections, or the BRS would launch another struggle to resolve the problems in the education sector.