BRS candidate Maganti Sunitha files nomination for Jubilee Hills by-election



The nomination process for the by-election in the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency in Telangana is now in its third day. On this occasion, Maganti Sunitha, the candidate from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), filed the first nomination, which was accepted by Election Returning Officer Sairam. The BRS has made its move ahead of the other two major parties.

Before submitting her nomination, Maganti Sunitha conducted rituals at the Peddamma Thalli temple in Jubilee Hills, following a longstanding family tradition established by her late husband, MLA Maganti Gopinath. Former MLA Vishnuvardhan Reddy and other family members were in attendance to support her.

The need for this by-election arose following the passing of incumbent MLA Maganti Gopinath. The BRS has selected his widow, Sunitha, as its candidate. The Congress party has nominated Naviv Yadav, while the BJP has recently concluded a period of speculation by announcing Lankala Deepak Reddy as its candidate.

As the nomination window remains open for the next two days, approximately 20 candidates have already filed their nominations. The deadline for submitting nominations is October 21, with scrutiny taking place on October 22. Candidates may withdraw their nominations until October 24. Voting is scheduled for November 11, with results expected to be announced on November 14.