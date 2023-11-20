  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

BRS candidate Manchireddy Kishan Reddy conducts roadshow in Yacharam

BRS candidate Manchireddy Kishan Reddy conducts roadshow in Yacharam
x
Highlights

Bharat Rashtra Samiti Party MLA candidate Shri Manchireddy Kishan Reddy held road show at Manthan Gourelli

Bharat Rashtra Samiti Party MLA candidate Shri Manchireddy Kishan Reddy held road show at Manthan Gourelli, KC Tanda (Banu Tanda, Misal Tanda, Nursawat Tanda), Mall, Nallavelli villages of Yacharam Mandal and spoke at the village Circles.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X