BRS celebrates CM's b'day on grand scale

Khammam: All the pink party leaders grandly celebrated party chief and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's birth day on a grand note on Friday. Leaders and workers distributed fruits, bread and milk in hospitals and orphanages.

The party conducted a number of programmes in the erstwhile Khammam district. All the BRS MLAs, constitution in-charges, local leaders and rank and file organised the celebrations with pomp and gaiety.

In their speeches on the occasion, the leaders lauded the services of KCR to the state and explained how he fought for statehood to Telangana.

They also listed his welfare programmes and initiatives such as Kalyanalaxmi, Shadi Mubarak, CMRF cheques, Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bheema, and round-the-clock power supply. They also said KCR was the only CM implementing Dalit Bandhu for the uplift the dalits in the country.