BRS, Cong get locked in verbal over Sunitha’s public display of ‘emotion’

A war of words between state ministers and BRS leaders on BRS candidate M Sunitha crying in public triggered a political row. The ministers alleged that BRS was trying to garner sympathy votes on the death of MLA Gopinath by forcing Sunitha to weep at the first public meeting organised as part of the launch of the by-election campaign in Jubilee Hills assembly constituency.

BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar alleged that BRS candidate Maganti Sunitha was enacting dramas and trying to seek votes through emotional appeals in the Jubilee Hills by-election.

Taking part in party programmes at Yousufguda on Tuesday, Prabhakar said he sympathised with Maganti Sunitha, who lost her husband and sitting BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath. “But by crying on stage and during political speeches, she is trying to seek sympathy votes. The BRS leaders are not ready for a debate on the development of Jubilee Hills in the last ten years. Instead, sympathy dramas are being enacted like in cinemas,” Prabhakar said. He alleged that a few BRS workers were instructing her to cry on every stage and at every programme, labelling it "artificial crying."

Meanwhile, Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao alleged that the BRS was trying to derive political mileage through Maganti Sunitha’s emotions. “The BRS is not leaving any opportunity, even a woman’s tears. They want to get back to power through sympathy and loot,” he said.

Countering the two ministers, BRS leader and former minister Srinivas Goud charged that the Congress leaders were not in a position to tolerate the growing popularity of the BRS in the by-election bound Jubilee Hills constituency. He claimed the ministers had resorted to mudslinging and personal attacks on the BRS candidate.

On the issue of fake votes, Prabhakar clarified that the state government had not interfered in any way, alleging that BRS and BJP were responsible for "vote chori" and "dada giri.