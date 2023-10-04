BRS-Congress has fevicol bonding, says DK Aruna

Hyderabad: The war of words between the BRS, BJP and Congress has intensified in the State. After PM Modi stated that the both BRS and Congress are same and now senior BJP leader DK Aruna has alleged that Congress and BRS parties have a fevicol bond. On Wednesday, DK Aruna spoke to the media at the BJP party office.

She alleged those who say that Modi has no right to set foot on Telangana soil are monks, they are not Kalvakuntla's family but Kantri's family. KCR is not Chief Minister but Cheater Rao. KTR is not a country activist. CM KCR is protecting TPCC president Revanth Reddy in the Note for vote case as part of their secret deal.

Congress which can't even protect its winning candiidates, what guarantee is it giving to the people, she asked. Revanth should say why Prime Minister should apologize? I condemn the allegations made by the BRS leaders against the Prime Minister, she said. I condemn Minister Errabelli Dayakar's comments on welfare schemes, she added. KCR's family's arrogant words against PM Modi are condemned, she said.

How did KCR's family get all the lakhs of crores? KCR has a history of cheating the people of Siddipet. Telangana is not KCR’s Abba jagir, she said BRS has no right to ask Telangana people to vote. She said that KCR changed the party name from TRS to BRS to make KTR chief minister.

The Center has funded 9 lakh crores to Telangana in nine years. Under BRS, the Telangana model is a corrupt model. Congress and BRS are accusing each other of the flawed agreement.