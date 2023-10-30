BRS, Congress, MIM unethical: Bandi

Karimnagar: In a significant political development, BJP National General Secretary and Karimnagar MP, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, has leveled accusations of an “unethical combination” against the BRS, Congress, and MIM parties as they prepare to contest the upcoming elections, while the BJP has chosen to go it alone.

A massive gathering of BJP workers from the Karimnagar Assembly Constituency convened under the leadership of BJP Assembly Convener Dubala Srinivas in Karimnagar on Sunday. Bandi expressed the need for intensive grassroots efforts, emphasising that booth-level and Shakti Kendra workers within the Karimnagar Assembly Constituency should redouble their efforts in the next 30 days to ensure the party’s triumph.

Bandi articulated his viewpoint by stating that the public has endured five decades of Congress rule and a decade of BRS rule, resulting in weariness towards their style of governance. He highlighted the determination of the people to offer the BJP an opportunity, urging party workers to tirelessly engage with the residents, especially within the Karimnagar Assembly area.

The BJP MP urged the workers to educate the public about the accomplishments of the Modi government at the national level, the shortcomings of the ruling BRS party in the state, and the political strategies of the Congress and MIM. He encouraged the main leaders, activists, polling booth in-charges, and Shakti Kendra in-charges of the assembly constituency to collaborate and unite in hoisting the saffron flag in Karimnagar.

Notable attendees at the meeting included Karimnagar district president Gangadi Krishna Reddy, in-charge Misala Chandraiah, state representative Vital, Parliament convener Boinpally Praveen Rao, former mayor D Shankar, former district president Basa Satyanarayana Rao, former deputy mayor state executive committee members Guggila Ramesh, Komala Anjaneyulu, district general secretary Thallapalli Srinivas Goud, and BJP leaders MD Mujeeb, among others.

Meanwhile, in a separate development, senior TDP leaders Mittapalli Srinivas, along with numerous youths from the 36th, 48th divisions, and Rampur areas of Karimnagar, officially joined the BJP in the presence of Bandi Sanjay Kumar.