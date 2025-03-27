BRS creating obstacles to TG development: CM

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy strongly refuted allegations that the law-and-order situation in the state had deteriorated under the Congress regime. He accused the Opposition of attempting to hinder investments in Telangana by portraying the law-and-order situation in a negative light, thereby sending the wrong message to investors. He claimed that the BRS was engaging in an "acid attack" against state's development, unable to accept their electoral defeat.

Replying to a discussion on law-and-order, Revanth Reddy stated that the state government had revamped the police system. Unlike the previous administration, the CM asserted that the current government remained vigilant, ensuring that the Police department took immediate action in all cases.

Citing incidents such as the attempted rape on a running MMTS train, the CM highlighted that the investigation was being conducted in coordination with the Railway Police. Enumerating major crime-related incidents under the previous BRS government, he pointed out that the then administration failed to act when a lawyer couple was brutally murdered in broad daylight. Despite seeking police protection due to death threats, their pleas were ignored by the previous regime, he alleged.

In contrast, he emphasised that the Congress government had constituted a Special Investigating Team (SIT) to probe online betting app cases. He noted that these cases involved not just local individuals but also people from various countries. He assured that strict action would be taken against anyone directly or indirectly involved in promoting betting apps, online fraud, or online rummy. Furthermore, he affirmed the government's willingness to amend existing laws to strengthen enforcement and ensure strict punishment for offenders. "Telangana is not a place for addictions like betting," he declared.