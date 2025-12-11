New Double-Decker Bus Service Launched to Simhachalam

A new double-decker bus service has been inaugurated, providing a scenic transport option to the renowned pilgrimage site of Simhachalam. The electric bus service, which aims to enhance the tourist experience in Visakhapatnam, officially commenced on Thursday, as confirmed by officials from the tourism department.

This service is expected to offer great convenience to both city tourists and devotees travelling to Simhachalam to receive blessings at the temple of Lord Appanna Swamy. With the introduction of this service, officials hope to boost tourism and facilitate easier access to one of the region's most revered spiritual destinations.