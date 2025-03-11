BRS’ Dasoju Sravan files papers for MLA quota seat

Hyderabad: BRS candidate Dasoju Sravan Kumar filed his nomination papers for the council seat under MLA quota at the Assembly premises on Monday.

The BRS leader was accompanied by party’s working president KT Rama Rao, senior leaders T Harish Rao, T Srinivas Yadav, Ch Malla Reddy, V Prashanth Reddy, P Kaushik Reddy and others. Sravan filed two sets of nomination papers. The scrutiny of the nominations will be taken up on Tuesday and the last date for withdrawal of nomination is March 13. The members are set to be declared elected on March 13. However, the new members will have to wait for the monsoon session to attend the council as the existing members will be attending the house till March 27, the last date for the budget session.

Talking to media, BRS working president KT Rama Rao said that party chief K Chandrashekar Rao had proved his commitment towards BCs by nominating Sravan. He said that Sravan was nominated two times and BJP had rejected his nominations. He also said that if Sravan had not left the party, he would have been in the House long back.