Live
- 38 Holi 2025 Wishes, Greetings, Captions & Messages: Celebrate the Festival of Colours
- Indian Army organises free medical camp in Akhnoor's remote village
- Armenian Foreign Minister thanks EAM Jaishankar for warm welcome
- NDA candidates file nominations
- MLA inspects bridge works in Seethanagaram
- Hyundai Motor planning to build 1st local hydrogen fuel cell plant
- Elon Musk hints at Ukraine link with massive cyberattack on X
- Vignana Bharathi School celebrates Annual Day
- Interstellar Re-Release: Christopher Nolan’s Sci-Fi Epic Returns to Theaters This Day
- Vizag MP proposes key measures to enhance maritime capabilities
Just In
BRS’ Dasoju Sravan files papers for MLA quota seat
Hyderabad: BRS candidate Dasoju Sravan Kumar filed his nomination papers for the council seat under MLA quota at the Assembly premises on Monday.The...
Hyderabad: BRS candidate Dasoju Sravan Kumar filed his nomination papers for the council seat under MLA quota at the Assembly premises on Monday.
The BRS leader was accompanied by party’s working president KT Rama Rao, senior leaders T Harish Rao, T Srinivas Yadav, Ch Malla Reddy, V Prashanth Reddy, P Kaushik Reddy and others. Sravan filed two sets of nomination papers. The scrutiny of the nominations will be taken up on Tuesday and the last date for withdrawal of nomination is March 13. The members are set to be declared elected on March 13. However, the new members will have to wait for the monsoon session to attend the council as the existing members will be attending the house till March 27, the last date for the budget session.
Talking to media, BRS working president KT Rama Rao said that party chief K Chandrashekar Rao had proved his commitment towards BCs by nominating Sravan. He said that Sravan was nominated two times and BJP had rejected his nominations. He also said that if Sravan had not left the party, he would have been in the House long back.