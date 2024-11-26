Live
BRS District-Level Preparatory Meeting Today in Sircilla
Sircilla: A district-level preparatory meeting of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is set to take place today in Sircilla. The meeting will focus on discussions regarding the upcoming Deeksha Divas scheduled for November 29.
Key party leaders and representatives are expected to participate in this meeting, which will lay the groundwork for the smooth conduct of the Deeksha Divas event. This annual event commemorates significant milestones in the party’s journey and is an occasion for reflecting on its achievements and future plans.
Former minister and key BRS leader K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) is expected to attend the meeting, lending prominence to the discussions. His presence underscores the importance of the event for the party’s district leadership and cadre.
The meeting is to outline strategies for mobilizing public participation in the Deeksha Divas and ensuring its success as a showcase of BRS's vision and commitment to public welfare.