BRS faces flak from woman for giving ticket to Durgam Chinnaiah

Hyderabad: A woman identified as Sejal has lashed out at the BRS government for giving a ticket to MLA Durgam Chinnaiah. She said that the BRS party had given a license to a lust demon and sent it on women. Sejal, director of Origin Dair, has been alleging for seven months that Durgam Chinnaiah has sexually assaulted her harassing her with false cases.

On this matter, she has staged dharna several times in Delhi. She attempted suicide twice to get justice. Sejal expressed disappointment over BRS party giving ticket to him.

Speaking to a media, Sejal challenged MLA Durgam Chinnaiah to see how he will win again in Bellampally. She made it clear that she would go door to door to explain the MLA's failure and corruption charges. She said that will reveal all his illegal activities, land grabs and sexual harassment in the entire constituency.

Sejal criticized the leaders of BRS party saying how they gave seats to that cheater and lustful demon.