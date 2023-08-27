BRS failed to give welfare to farmers : Etela Rajendra

Khammam: BJP MLA and Election Management Committee Chairman ( EMC) Etela Rajender attacked BRS govt in Khammam harshly. He took part in a sizable gathering of the public called "Rythu Gosa - BJP Bharosa" by the BJP. The meeting was attended by BJP State President Kishan Reddy, MP Bandi Sanjay, and Union Minister Amit Shah in addition to other national leaders.

In his remarks, Etala Rajender expressed her rage towards the BRS party and CM KCR. KCR promised to provide Rythu Bandhu to farmers in a way that is unheard of in the nation. Etala Rajender criticised the removal of the tractor subsidy, the absence of drip irrigation, and the requirement for farmers to till for a week before selling their produce.

Every grain that the farmers grow will be purchased if the BJP wins the election. The farmers will receive the necessary subsidies. According to him, Telangana's underprivileged still cannot realise their dream of home ownership. According to Etala, if the BJP is elected, they will build homes and give places to all the needy.