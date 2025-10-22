BRS finds Basti Dawakhanas in utter state of neglect; slams at Cong govt

Hyderabad: The BRS leaders on Tuesday visited Basti Dawakhanas in the city and targeted the government for mismanagement of these Basti Dawakhanas. The BRS leaders also alleged that the doctors in some of the clinics gave tablets, which had expiry date.

The BRS Working President KT Rama Rao, along with party leaders, inspected Basti Dawakhana at Ibrahimnagar in Khairatabad constituency on Monday. During the visit, KTR interacted with patients and enquired about the issues being faced at the healthcare facility. He recalled that the previous BRS government had established 450 Basti Dawakhanas to make healthcare accessible and affordable for the poor in the state.

KTR expressed concern that the Congress government neglected public health since coming to power, leaving many Basti Dawakhanas in poor condition. “The staff at several Basti Dawakhanas were not paid for four months. These centres are supposed to have 108 varieties of essential medicines, but the government has failed to ensure adequate supply,” KTR alleged.

He also pointed out that the Telangana Diagnostics services have collapsed under Congress rule. “Under KCR’s leadership, we launched four TIMS (Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences) hospitals, each with 1,000 beds for the urban poor, and initiated the 2,000-bed NIMS expansion project. Our government completed 90 per cent of the work, but this government hasn’t even finished the remaining 10 per cent,” he remarked.

Criticising the government’s handling of sanitation in Hyderabad, KTR said, “Even basic cleanliness in the city has been ignored. Garbage collection has stopped in many areas, mosquito menace has increased, and people are suffering from viral fevers. The Congress government must wake up from slumber and immediately focus on public health and sanitation.”

He demanded that the state government establish another 450 Basti Dawakhanas if it truly cares for the people and complete the pending TIMS hospitals at the earliest.

“Otherwise, we will organise protests in front of the TIMS hospitals soon,” he warned. He also announced that a detailed report on the deteriorating health conditions in Telangana will soon be submitted to the state government. He also urged the government to release pending salaries of Anganwadi workers and implement the promised pay hike immediately.

Staff not receiving

salaries- Harish Rao

Senior leader T Harish Rao led a team in Serilingampally Basti Dawakhana and alleged that the staff was not receiving salaries for the last six months. He asked if staff hasn’t been paid for six months, how they can be expected to serve patients. This is yet another example of how Revanth Reddy’s government says one thing and does another.

Stopping people-friendly schemes out of hatred for KCR is causing immense suffering to the poor. Today, Employee Health Scheme (EHS) and Journalist Health Scheme (JHS) are non-functional, he said alleging this government was failing to provide healthcare to government employees, journalists, and their families.

Medicines which had expiry dates given to patients- Krishank

During a visit to Rasoolpura Basti Dawakhana, the BRS spokesperson Manne Krishank said that a patient was provided medicines that had expired three months ago, exposing the gross negligence and lack of supervision in the healthcare facilities managed by the Congress Government in Hyderabad.

This alarming incident highlights the serious lapses in public health safety and the failure of the Health Department to ensure quality control and timely monitoring of medicines supplied to urban health centres.

Such negligence can endanger the lives of citizens who have kept their trust on Basti Dawakhanas which were established during KCR Government, he said, adding the staff working in these Basti Dawakhanas complained that they were not receiving salaries for 5 months.