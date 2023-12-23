Live
- Rajinikanth’s ‘Lal Salaam’ opts out from Sankranthi race
- Gannavaram famous for producing stalwarts
- Epic Lawsuit Exposes Google Play Store Fee Concerns - Details
- Former CBI JD Lakshminarayana announces political party Jai Bharat National Party
- Ram Charan nurtures positive connections & contributing to well-being of the community
- GRT Jewellers unveils new campaign
- Telangana govt. contemplates to hold Prajavani at village level from December 28
- Rapid economy growth powering energy demand
- Nellore city, where Congress unveiled ‘Hand’ symbol
- Indian cities struggle to clear C&D waste
Just In
BRS forms panel to study problems of auto drivers
Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi Working President KT Rama Rao on Friday said that a committee has been formed to conduct a comprehensive study...
Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi Working President KT Rama Rao on Friday said that a committee has been formed to conduct a comprehensive study of the problems being faced by auto drivers in the State.
According to KTR, this committee is being set up to find out the solutions to their problems as per the instructions of party President K Chandrashekar Rao in the context of auto drivers taking out various protest programmes across the State and expressing concern over their condition.
The committee will comprise labour wing leaders Roop Singh, Ram Babu Yadav, and Maariaiah who will talk to representatives of auto drivers. They would discuss with not only auto drivers but also Ola, Uber, and other taxi drivers in the State and submit a report to the party. On this occasion, Rama Rao informed that based on the report provided by the leaders of the labor department, he will give the necessary advice and instructions to the government, and on behalf of the party, and pressurise the government to solve the problems of auto drivers.