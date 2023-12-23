BRS forms panel to study problems of auto drivers

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi Working President KT Rama Rao on Friday said that a committee has been formed to conduct a comprehensive study of the problems being faced by auto drivers in the State.

According to KTR, this committee is being set up to find out the solutions to their problems as per the instructions of party President K Chandrashekar Rao in the context of auto drivers taking out various protest programmes across the State and expressing concern over their condition.

The committee will comprise labour wing leaders Roop Singh, Ram Babu Yadav, and Maariaiah who will talk to representatives of auto drivers. They would discuss with not only auto drivers but also Ola, Uber, and other taxi drivers in the State and submit a report to the party. On this occasion, Rama Rao informed that based on the report provided by the leaders of the labor department, he will give the necessary advice and instructions to the government, and on behalf of the party, and pressurise the government to solve the problems of auto drivers.