BRS Gadwal In-Charge Basu Hanumanthu Naidu Slams Congress Over Kaleshwaram Report, Calls It a Political Vendetta

Gadwal: The Kaleshwaram Commission report is part of a politically motivated vendetta jointly carried out by the Congress and BJP parties, said Basu Hanumanthu Naidu, BRS Party in-charge for Gadwal constituency. He made these remarks after attending a live screening of the PowerPoint presentation delivered by former minister T. Harish Rao on the Kaleshwaram issue.

The session was organized on Tuesday at the BRS District Office in Gadwal, where Basu Hanumanthu Naidu, along with party leaders and cadres, watched Harish Rao’s presentation—broadcast from the Telangana Bhavan, Hyderabad—on an LED screen. The presentation addressed what the BRS party claims are false allegations made by the Congress government about corruption in the Kaleshwaram Project.

Speaking on the occasion, Basu Hanumanthu Naidu stated that Harish Rao “broke the lies into pieces” with factual clarity. He accused the Congress of proving the saying “one lie leads to a thousand lies.” Referring to Congress’ earlier claims of ₹1 lakh crore corruption in the Kaleshwaram project, he criticized them for fabricating new lies to back their initial baseless claims after coming into power.

“No matter how many commissions you set up, how many investigations you conduct, or how many hundreds of pages you publish in your reports, the BRS party is ready to face all of it,” he asserted. He added that what the Congress government failed to achieve in 60 years, KCR accomplished in just three years by completing the Kaleshwaram Project and bringing water to drought-hit fields.

“No amount of fake documentation can erase this truth,” he emphasized.

