BRS gave priority to sports

Warangal: High prominence was given to sports during the BRS Government, former chief whip D Vinay Bhaskar said. Inaugurating a league match of the KCR Cricket Cup – 2025 at the Arts & Science College in Hanumakonda on Wednesday, Vinay said that the KCR Cricket Cup is being organised as part of KCR’s birthday (February 17) celebration every year to encourage sports and promote the play-ers.

The tourney is being organised in coordination with the Kakatiya Cricket Academy. The KCR Government encouraged sportspersons who brought accolades to the country and the State by providing incentives and cash prizes. KCR also allocated land for the sports activities, he added.

Telangana Legislative Council deputy chairman Banda Prakash, KUDA former chairman Marri Yadava Reddy, senior BRS leaders Vijaya Bhaskar, Chennam Madhu, Boinpally Ranjith Rao, and Puli Rajanikanth were present.