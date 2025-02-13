Live
- Take strict crime control measures, SP directs cops
- Sarojini Naidu Birth Anniversary 2025: Inspiring Quotes by the Nightingale of India
- Srikalahasti MLA invites Union Ministers for Sivaratri fete
- South Korea: Yoon attends likely final hearing of impeachment trial
- Northwest Australia bracing for severe cyclone
- All eyes on Shivakumar’s next move amid Siddaramaiah's ambitions to lead party in Karnataka Assembly polls
- World Radio Day 2025: Date, Theme, History, Significance & Fascinating Facts
- Indian women's team banks on home support ahead of the FIH Pro League matches
- Wordle #1335 Hints and Clues for Thursday, February 13th - Find the Answer
- Working as a tool for anti-national activities: Nadda on Oppn walkout
Just In
BRS gave priority to sports
High prominence was given to sports during the BRS Government, former chief whip D Vinay Bhaskar said. Inaugurating a league match of the KCR Cricket Cup – 2025
Warangal: High prominence was given to sports during the BRS Government, former chief whip D Vinay Bhaskar said. Inaugurating a league match of the KCR Cricket Cup – 2025 at the Arts & Science College in Hanumakonda on Wednesday, Vinay said that the KCR Cricket Cup is being organised as part of KCR’s birthday (February 17) celebration every year to encourage sports and promote the play-ers.
The tourney is being organised in coordination with the Kakatiya Cricket Academy. The KCR Government encouraged sportspersons who brought accolades to the country and the State by providing incentives and cash prizes. KCR also allocated land for the sports activities, he added.
Telangana Legislative Council deputy chairman Banda Prakash, KUDA former chairman Marri Yadava Reddy, senior BRS leaders Vijaya Bhaskar, Chennam Madhu, Boinpally Ranjith Rao, and Puli Rajanikanth were present.