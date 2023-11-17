BRS government created 1.62 lakh jobs: Singireddy

Wanaparthy: In a compelling election campaign held in Wanaparthy district’s Killaghanapuram Mandal on Thursday, State Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy emphasised that the KCR-led government in its nine and a half years provided a staggering 1 lakh 62 thousand jobs, surpassing the 32 thousand jobs offered in the ten years of the previous Congress rule.

He highlighted the government’s commitment to agriculture and rural welfare. “We’ve brought irrigation water, ensured crop growth, and implemented essential schemes like Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bhima,” he declared, signaling a dedication to support farmers through various means.

As he appealed to voters, Reddy outlined plans for future growth, expressing a commitment to making Telangana a hub for food processing industries, thus generating employment opportunities. “We’ve addressed current difficulties, and now, we look to the future,” he asserted.

In conclusion, the Minister urged the people to consider the progress made under the current administration, emphasising that voting for the Congress party would risk a return to the conditions prevalent before their governance.