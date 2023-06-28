BRS govt wasting public money on reconstruction: Ponnam Prabhakar

Karimnagar: Former Member of Parliament of Karimnagar Ponnam Prabhakar along with Congress party workers visited the historic Elagandula Qilla here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that when the Congress government had started a sound and lighting system in Elagandula Qilla with Rs 5 crore Central tourism funds to increase the reputation of this district and develop this area as a tourist. But now the system has been completely destroyed due to the negligent attitude of the BRS government, which was telling lies and did not monitor these development works set up by Congress government, he said.

Prabhakar sought to know what the BRS public representatives, who are demolishing government buildings and wasting public money in the name of reorganisation and reconstruction, have developed the Elagandula fort in the past 9 years. Drinking water facility was neglected for the visitors coming to the fort while celebrating the water festival. A letter to Union Minister Kishan Reddy will be written on the development of the fort. Local Member of Parliament, District Minister not interested in developing historic Elagandula Qilla as tourism centre, he said. BRS and BJP are deliberately neglecting the development works of the Congress government.

The district minister’s focus was on the farm house being built in the surrounding areas but not on the development of the fort. DCC Working President Komatireddy Padmakar Reddy, city Congress President Komatireddy Narender Reddy, leaders Meneni Rohit Rao, Vaidyula Anjan Kumar, Samad Nawabu Rahmatusen, MD Taj, Padala Rahul, Puli Anjaneyu Goud, Shravan Naik, Korivi Arun Kumar participated in this programme.