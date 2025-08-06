BRS in damage control mode as Harish exposes chinks in KLIS report

Hyderabad: Senior BRS leader T Harish Rao on Tuesday said that Revanth Reddy was ruling the state only to harass their party Chief K Chandrashekar Rao and alleged that the government has released a cooked-up report without facts.

The BRS leader on Tuesday made a power point presentation on ‘Congress Conspiracies on Kaleshwaram Project Commission’s Distortions vs Facts’ at Telangana Bhavan which was shown in the district party offices to create awareness among the party leaders. Harish Rao alleged that Revanth Reddy had thrown governance to the winds and was engaging in political vendetta. He alleged that they have released a cooked-up report without facts. To get bills cleared, they are demanding 10–12 per cent commissions. The BJP and Congress were colluding to carry out this vendetta.

Stating that the Polavaram project collapsed three times on Godavari River but no NDSA has gone there, but the moment a minor incident happened at Medigadda, the NDSA rushed there. “Notices do not reach us, but leaks are given to the media beforehand. This entire commission inquiry appears to be driven by conspiracy. Once this 665-page report is tabled in the Assembly, we will corner the government. We will place the real facts before the people,” said Harish Rao, alleging that out of 665 pages, the government picked only selective points to show. This is a one-sided report based only on what they wanted to see and hear. It is a baseless report, he expressed.

The BRS leader said that many commissions were set up in this country before and they do not stand in courts of law. Even in the past, several political leaders were targeted through commissions. During Congress rule, why was even a fistful of soil not laid at Thammidihatti? There was no water availability there. There is rich biodiversity, and objections came from Maharashtra. That is why no project was built at that site.

Rao pointed out that through Mission Kakatiya, thousands of tanks were restored and the pending projects were transformed into running projects. They only carried bags of commissions to Delhi – did nothing else, he accused.

“When Cotton Barrage was built, a commission was set up to harass him. Yet, Cotton remains in the hearts of the Godavari people. Likewise, KCR will forever remain like a God in the hearts of Telangana people. Kaleshwaram is truly a boon – even Revanth Reddy knows this,” said Rao. If someone claims Kaleshwaram has collapsed, how can they then say water will be brought to Gandhamalla?

Stating that there was no secrecy in the Kaleshwaram project and every detail was in the DPR. “Our only aim was to provide water to farmers. Within one year, we secured all approvals for the Kaleshwaram project. Eleven central government agencies gave their clearances for the project. All the required permissions for a project were obtained. Then who is the Commission blaming now? Will the Commission blame the Centre and the agencies that gave these approvals?” questioned Rao.