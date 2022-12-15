BRS is a duplicate and BJP is original: JP Nadda

Hyderabad: BJP National President JP Nadda alleged that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao could not see beyond his son, daughter and nephew. He said that KCR established Bharat Rashtriya Samithi (BRS) only to expand the family rule in the country.

Nadda was addressing a public meeting in Karimnagar on Thursday on the conclusion of the fifth phase of the Prajasangrama Yatra started by Telangana BJP President Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

This love of the people I felt while addressing the public meeting in Karimnagar for the #PrajaSangramaYatra5 makes me certain that Telangana wants to uproot this corrupt BRS government so the full benefit of the pro-development works of Hon. PM @narendramodi Ji reaches them. pic.twitter.com/e5CqUOZSc7 — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) December 15, 2022

He alleged that BRS MLAs and Ministers were involved in many irregularities in the state. He said that many leaders from the pink party were encroaching upon lands and earning crores in the garb of the Dharani portal. He alleged that the ruling party's elected representatives were deceiving the people of Telangana. He said that KCR severely disappointed the persons who sacrificed their lives for the sake of Telangana.

Addressing the public meeting in Karimnagar, Telangana.#PrajaSangramaYatra5 https://t.co/Vg8fvBmM1g — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) December 15, 2022





Speaking about BRS MLC and CM KCR's daughter K. Kavitha, he asked why investigative agencies were questioning Kavitha.

Nadda said that KCR changed the name of the Central Government scheme 'Wellness Centre' into Basti Dawakhana and stated that KCR had this habit of duplicating the original scheme. He said that Telangana people know very well who is original and who is a duplicate.