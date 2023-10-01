BRS is a family of four crore people in Telangana- KTR

Hyderabad: BRS Working President KT Rama Rao said BRS was a family party of four crore people in Telangana and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was the head of the family.

The BRS leader was responding to the family party jibe by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Mahabubnagar on Sunday. Rama Rao said that CM KCR took the place of a son while providing pensions to the elderly and stood as a brother to the farmers by giving Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Beema. “KCR is a member of every family in Telangana,” he said.





నమో అంటే నమ్మించి మోసం చేయడం అని తెలంగాణ ప్రజలకు తెలుసు



తెలంగాణ ప్రజలు కాదు..

జాతీయస్థాయిలో అధికార

మార్పు కావాలని కోరుతోంది దేశ ప్రజలు..



BRS పార్టీ స్టీరింగ్

కేసీఆర్ గారి చేతిలోనే పదిలంగా ఉంది.

కానీ బిజెపి స్టీరింగ్..

అదాని చేతిలోకి వెళ్లిపోయింది.



Rao said that PM Modi cheated the people of Ramagundam by auctioning Singerani coal mines in an attempt to privatize Singareni. The BRS Party President said that the strategy of the Prime Minister was to push state-run companies into losses and later privatize them for the benefit of his corporate friends like Adani.

Lashing out the statement of PM Modi on CM KCR not weaving off farm loans in Telangana, Rao said that the CM had weaved off farm loans twice in the State and asked the Prime Minister to not make baseless comments. He said that the people of India were calling ‘Pradani (Prime Minister) as Adani’. The BJP party would not get deposits in the upcoming election in Telangana, he said.

Attacking the Congress party, Rao said, “I don’t know about the six guarantees of Congress, but if they come to power, three things will happen for guarantees and that includes a three-hour power supply in a day, a change of CM every year, and a lot of scams in the state. He said that Congress was a party which has given Rs 200 as pension for six decades and now they are promising to give Rs 4,000 as pension. People are not ready to trust Congress leaders and their false promises, he said.

Taking a dig at the Congress and BJP leaders who are visiting the State, the Minister said that leaders from different parties start coming to you just before the elections like singers come to your houses before the Sankranthi festival. “All they do is make false promises and I request you to be cautious and do not fall into their trap,” he added.

The Minister during his visit to Ramagundam, highlighted the growth that took place in Telangana in the last nine years under the leadership of CM KCR. He stated that Peddapalli became headquarters bringing much-needed relief to the people in availing government services.